CENTRAL WASHINGTON - The National Weather Service has issued a fire watch for Central Washington. The warning is in place from Friday morning through Friday evening for Ellensburg, Yakima, Wenatchee, Moses Lake, Ritzville and Wilbur.
A weather advisory also remains in place across the region Thursday, where highs in the upper 80s and 90s are expected.
A Heat Advisory remains in effect across the region today. #idwx #wawx pic.twitter.com/zAQgzTJHh0— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) June 3, 2021