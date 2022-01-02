Weather Alert

...LOCALIZED BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW CONTINUES WHILE ANOTHER ROUND OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW ARRIVES OVERNIGHT INTO MONDAY... .Gusty southeast winds continues to cause blowing and drifting snow across the Palouse, Pomeroy area, and the Camas Prairie tonight into Monday. The threat for blowing and drifting snow will expand north and west toward Ritzville, Davenport, and Airway Heights overnight. Snow that is on the ground now will drift across roads and possibly cause significant visibility reductions. The next round of moderate to locally heavy snow will spread from the Cascades into northeast Washington and north Idaho by Monday morning. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches on Monday. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph could result in blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Rockford, Spokane Valley, Worley, Coeur d'Alene, Cheney, Fairfield, Hayden, Post Falls, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane, and Davenport. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will reduce visibilities. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&