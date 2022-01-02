Monday Snow 1/2/22

From the National Weather Service

SPOKANE, Wash. - The first school district to announce a delay due to anticipated weather has come in.

Check back here for updates on further closures and delays!

Delays:

Wellpinit School District has announced a 2 hour delay

Closures:

None at this time

Tags

Current Contests

Renew A Ride

Renew A Ride

    Do you know a person or family who is in need of a new ride? Submit them here and they could win a pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD.

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!