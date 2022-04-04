Wind advisories and High wind warnings will continue through 11pm Monday evening. Wind gust could approach 50-60 mph, causing downed trees, power outages, blowing dust and limited visibilities. Today's strong storm is also bringing wet and heavy snow to mountain passes, causing issues for travelers heading to Spring break destinations. Winter weather advisories for the Idaho Panhandle and Winter storm warnings are set to expire Tuesday morning. Please be prepared for winter travel.
While quieter than Monday, Tuesday's winds remain blustery with gust to 25 mph. We will see gradual clearing throughout the day, with partly to mostly sunny skies expected throughout the rest of the work week with daytime highs heading back into the 60's by Thursday.