Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts of 50 to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Colfax, Quincy, Pomeroy, Cheney, Ephrata, Wilbur, Winchester, Ralston, Moscow, Othello, Uniontown, Odessa, Moses Lake, Rockford, Rosalia, Coulee City, Spokane, Creston, Grand Coulee, Tekoa, Electric City, La Crosse, Clarkston Heights, Lamona, Harrington, Davenport, Potlatch, Clarkston, Plummer, Genesee, Stratford, Oakesdale, Pullman, Ritzville, and Coulee Dam. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines, with scattered to numerous power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&