This afternoon is still going to be pretty quiet with the exception of some possible freezing drizzle and flurries at times. Daytime highs are expected to hit the low 30s. It's during the overnight hours that changes really start to make an impact as temperatures fall into the mid 20s.
The National Weather Service does have Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in place as we are expecting widespread snow to fall while you are asleep. This does mean the morning commute will be impacted with snow on the roads. Please give plows room to work!
Snow is expected to fall during the day on Wednesday. It is expected to be heavy at times. Right now, models are indicating an additional 1-3" of accumulation during the day. We will keep a close eye on temperatures as we could see the chance for a shift to a rain snow mix.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.