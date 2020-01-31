We are triggering a Weather Authority Alert to prepare you for even stronger winds than we are seeing today, tomorrow. In fact, the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch that will go into place tomorrow morning through the afternoon. Southwest sustained winds at 25-35mph are anticipated with gusts as strong as 50-60mph. Winds this strong will mean driving will be difficult tomorrow for our truck drivers and anyone else who drives a high profile vehicle. Blown down tree limbs and power lines will also be possible, that means we won't rule out widespread power outages. Indoor plans are going to be a preferable option for your Saturday! However, heading into Saturday night the winds do look to calm down heading into Saturday night.
Weather Authority Alert: High Winds
