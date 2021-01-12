A strong system driven by an atmospheric river is bringing above average temperatures in the 40's, widespread and heavy rain to the valley floors and wet, heavy snow for the mountains. Big concerns with all of this moisture will be rises in small rivers, streams and creeks, standing water on area roadways, mud/rock slides, and avalanche concerns.
Strong winds are set to move in overnight tonight, continuing through tomorrow. A number of wind advisories and high wind watches are in place through tomorrow, with wind gust approaching 55-65 mph. Strong winds could mean downed trees/limbs and localized power outages.
