Tonight we remain under that Weather Authority Alert due to the heat we are continuing to see. We do still have Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings in place until tomorrow night. Please make sure you are taking extra precautions to stay safe and avoid heat related illnesses. Remember, if you are with someone who is exhibiting signs of heat stroke you want to call 911 immediately!
Partly cloudy skies will be in place tonight with overnight lows set for the upper 60s. To the south of us we are keeping an eye on monsoon moisture. If it heads far enough north we could see some showers overnight which could linger into the start of the day tomorrow. We are seeing some thunderstorms to the south leaving us with Severe Thunderstorm Watches and Red Flag Warnings. Our main concerns here are lightning and gusty winds. With the winds we could see new fires spread quickly, but we could also see tree limb damage.
Tomorrow, look for temperatures into the upper 90s with mostly sunny skies. For those sick of the heat we head a little closer to normal temperature wise as we move toward the end of the work week.
