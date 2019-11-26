Weather Authority Alert: National Weather Service issues High Wind Warning in North Idaho

SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ issued a Weather Authority Alert Tuesday morning due to the threat of power outages and downed trees from a wind event that starts Tuesday night and continues into Wednesday morning.
On Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning that goes into effect Wednesday at 4:00 a.m. NWS says that winds between 35 and 45 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, are expected in the Coeur d'Alene area.
NWS specifically names Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden and Worley as being most impacted. NWS meteorologists say you can expect damaging winds that could blow down trees and power lines. They say you should be ready for widespread power outages that could also make travel difficult.
A Wind Advisory is also in effect for Spokane County and much of the Columbia Basin. That also starts at 4:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. NWS says to expect winds between 30 and 40 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph, with the threat of downed tree limbs and power outages.
