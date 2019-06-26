Watch again

We are under a Weather Authority Alert, with the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms in the forecast this afternoon, through this evening. These storms will be capable of producing frequent and dangerous cloud to ground lightning, gusty winds 35-50 mph, brief but heavy downpours and quarter size hail. The biggest risk for severe thunderstorms will be in southeast Washington and the southern Idaho Panhandle. In addition, there are Red Flag warnings in place beginning at 1pm and continuing through midnight for parts of the upper & lower Columbia Basin and Yakima Valley.

The potential for thunderstorms remains in the forecast through Friday, before we dry out and warm up just in time for Hoopfest and Ironman weekend.