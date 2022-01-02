nws 1/2/22 2

SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ has declared a Weather Authority Alert due to another round of hazardous weather that will start early Monday morning and could wreak havoc on the morning commute, including the return to school after the holiday break.

NWS 1/2/22 1
 
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for areas north, south and west of Spokane. The Spokane/CDA area is under a Winter Weather Advisory, and southeastern Washington also has a Wind Advisory. All in all, it's a very active couple of days for weather across the region!
 
The snow in the Spokane/CD"A area is expected to start overnight or early morning, around 4 a.m. By the time the morning commute starts, we can expect about an inch of snow. But it will continue throughout Monday, bringing the chance of another two to four inches. Temperatures will be in the low 30s. 
 
The hardest hit areas will be outside of the metro area. We could see five to seven inches of snow from Deer Park to up north near the Canada border and west to Wenatchee, and from Rosalia south to Grangeville.
 
nws 1/2/22 3
If you are driving in the next couple days, especially along the Palouse, be prepared for strong winds that cause dangerous snow drifts. These can impede vision and make the road condition unpredictable, so use caution and drive slowly in low visibility. 
 
Make sure to download the free KHQ Local News app to find out first if schools are delayed or closed Monday morning. 

Tags

Current Contests

Renew A Ride

Renew A Ride

    Do you know a person or family who is in need of a new ride? Submit them here and they could win a pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD.

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!