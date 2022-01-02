SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ has declared a Weather Authority Alert due to another round of hazardous weather that will start early Monday morning and could wreak havoc on the morning commute, including the return to school after the holiday break.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for areas north, south and west of Spokane. The Spokane/CDA area is under a Winter Weather Advisory, and southeastern Washington also has a Wind Advisory. All in all, it's a very active couple of days for weather across the region!
The snow in the Spokane/CD"A area is expected to start overnight or early morning, around 4 a.m. By the time the morning commute starts, we can expect about an inch of snow. But it will continue throughout Monday, bringing the chance of another two to four inches. Temperatures will be in the low 30s.
The hardest hit areas will be outside of the metro area. We could see five to seven inches of snow from Deer Park to up north near the Canada border and west to Wenatchee, and from Rosalia south to Grangeville.
If you are driving in the next couple days, especially along the Palouse, be prepared for strong winds that cause dangerous snow drifts. These can impede vision and make the road condition unpredictable, so use caution and drive slowly in low visibility.
If you are driving in the next couple days, especially along the Palouse, be prepared for strong winds that cause dangerous snow drifts.
...LOCALIZED BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW SUNDAY INTO MONDAY. ANOTHER ROUND OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY... .Gusty southeast winds will cause drifting snow across the Palouse, Camas Prairie, and Pomeroy today into Monday. The threat for blowing and drifting snow will expand north and west toward Ritzville...Davenport...and Airway Heights Sunday night. Snow that is on the ground now will drift across roads and possibly cause significant visibility reductions. Another round of moderate to locally heavy snow will develop over the Cascades Sunday afternoon and spread into northeast Washington and north Idaho by Monday morning. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph could result in blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Rockford, Spokane Valley, Worley, Coeur d'Alene, Cheney, Fairfield, Hayden, Post Falls, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane, and Davenport. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
