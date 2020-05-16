SPOKANE, Wash. - Some severe thunderstorms could be headed for the Inland Northwest starting Sunday afternoon.
According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts between 40-50 mph are possible, bringing the possibility for tree damage and isolated power outages. Some storms could also produce frequent lightning, hail and heavy downpours.
The most likely time for seeing large hail and damaging winds are between 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Sunday.
