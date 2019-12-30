SPOKANE, Wash. - With the New Year comes a new weather pattern that looks to be much more active through the end of the week. Several storm systems are set to move through the Inland Northwest starting tonight and lasting through the weekend, bringing periods of rain, snow and gusty winds.
Latest forecasts are trending toward slightly higher amounts of snowfall through Tuesday, and that's why we've issued a Weather Authority Alert. Original forecasts that called for less than 1 inch in Spokane, have now been raised to 1-2", and up to 3" in Coeur d' Alene, before turning over to rain Tuesday afternoon. This could make for slick roads, and reduced visibility as the snow is falling during the morning.
Heavier snow is expected across the northern panhandle, and in the mountains. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place until noon on Wednesday, where the northern valleys of Washington and Idaho (Sandpoint, Priest River, Bonners Ferry) could see 3-5" before turning to rain/snow mix Tuesday night. And while snow turns to rain in the valleys, it stays all snow in the mountains with 1 foot or more possible at several area ski resorts through Wednesday morning. Great news for skiers/snowboarders who have been so patient this year, not so great if you have to travel over those passes! Make sure you're checking pass conditions before you go!
And New Year's Eve?! Well if you're planning to be out and about make sure you're dressed for showers! Rain showers will still be possible through Tuesday night before it dries out a bit into New Year's Day.
