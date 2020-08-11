SPOKANE, WA- With a combination of hot temperatures and dry weather, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Shaeffer is keeping a close eye on fires around the region.
"My biggest concern is rapid fire growth in this next operational period for the Coyote Fire (Lower Coyote Creek Fire) as well as new starts in Spokane County and the region," Shaeffer told KHQ in a phone interview Monday, "Everything is lined up for very fast and potentially explosive fire spread if we do get a start."
The Lower Coyote Creek fire is currently burning about 4,500 acres near Nespelum and is 0% contained. Schaeffer said that 10 fire rigs and 40 Spokane firefighters are there, battling tough terrain and changing weather.
"It really can be a dangerous situation for firefighters," Shaeffer said, "and a very escalating change in weather pattern always brings a challenge to people on the ground."
Shaeffer says that Spokane County has elevated their response level to high, meaning that more resources are sent to fires that otherwise may be considered small in efforts to keep them under control.
