We are under a Weather Authority Alert as winds are expected to continue to pick up this afternoon. The National Weather Service has Spokane under a High Wind Warning from 2pm-11pm. Upon the arrival of our next cold front winds will kick up to 20-30mph with gusts in the 40mph zone. Winds this strong mean we have the chance to see downed trees, power outages and driving will be especially challenging for high profile vehicles. Please prepare accordingly!
Winds will still be a player tomorrow, but not nearly as much trouble as what we are expecting for today. Breezy conditions are anticipated with gusts around 25mph. Skies should be mostly sunny as temperatures hit the upper 50s.
