SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now, thousands of people in the region are without power as a thunderstorm rolls in.

AVISTA:

  • To see the outage map, click here.
  • Total: 2,000 customers

KOOTENAI ELECTRIC:

  • To see the outage map, click here.
  • Total: 2,100

