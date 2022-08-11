SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now, thousands of people in the region are without power as a thunderstorm rolls in.
AVISTA:
- Total: 2,000 customers
KOOTENAI ELECTRIC:
- Total: 2,100
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Southeastern Spokane County in northeast Washington, and southwestern Kootenai County in northern Idaho. * WHEN...Until 900 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 549 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Liberty Lake, Green Acres, Fairfield, Rockford and Worley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&
