We are under a Weather Authority Alert as smoke continues to impact our air quality and temperatures are rising here in the Inland Northwest. Earlier this morning Spokane had the worst air quality in the country, that number continues to fluctuate, but if you look outside you can clearly see the smoke. The National Weather Service has issued an Air Quality Alert until further notice as moderate to unhealthy air quality is expected over the next several days. Make sure if you are sensitive you are taking the proper precautions.
The heat is the other big story of the day. Temperatures across the Inland Northwest are expected to reach from the 90's into the triple digits in some cases. For Spokane the daytime high is set in the upper 90's. This kind of heat means that heat related illness will be possible. Make sure you are staying hydrated and finding AC to cool yourself down. If you work outside be sure to take plenty of breaks in the shade. That National Weather Service has placed a Heat Advisory in effect until 8pm Wednesday.
Changes are on the way as we head into this weekend. We are talking heat relief! With low pressure moving in the chance for showers and thunderstorm activity is on the way beginning Friday night. A cold front will also push through Friday dropping temperatures into the 70's this weekend.