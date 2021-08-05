Leslie Lowe

Leslie Lowe is the Chief Meteorologist for the KHQ Weather Authority.

Scattered showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds are all expected beginning this afternoon and continuing through early Friday morning. 

Red flag warnings are in place until 11pm tonight, for elevated fire danger with lightning in the forecast. 

The upside is a shift in winds hopefully helping to scour out some of the smoke and lead to improved air quality. And, we will enjoy a nice little cool down through the weekend.  

Tags