We are under a Weather Authority Alert today due to the winter system tracking across the area. The National Weather service is estimating about an inch or less than that of new accumulation for Spokane. Plows are deicers are already out on the roads, but you still need to take it easy out there! Make sure you are leaving space between you and the car in front of you as we are seeing some slick spots. The National Weather Service has also issued a Winter Weather Advisory which will remain in place until Wednesday morning. Keep in mind, with this system passing through the mountain locations are looking to be hit the hardest. We will anticipated continued snowfall for New Year's Day for the mountains. That means if you have plans to travel over the passes you need to check conditions first.
Today will be all about timing and temperatures. We are looking to head into the upper 30's and could potentially move into the low 40's today. As temperatures rise during the second half of the day we will see a transition to rain, making for messy conditions.
If you are heading out tonight to celebrate I would recommend bringing an umbrella. Moving into the overnight hours we will see the chance for showers. Tomorrow the snow level is set for about 3800ft. Spokane will look for a cloudy day with the winds picking up. We could see gusts up to about 30-35mph.
