Spokane- The outdoor adventure festival Spokatopia was canceled due to the upcoming weather coming into the region.
Spoktatopia was going to be held on September 18.
Organizers wrote on their website, the upcoming weather forecast, with all-day rain, winds, and cooler temperatures could lead to more injuries.
The organizers also wrote with regional hospitals strained, the possibility of a rainy Spokatopia that could lead to more sick and injured people wasn't an option for them.
For ticket funds, organizers want participants to visit www.spokatopia.com and hope to hold the event next year.