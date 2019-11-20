Update:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Weather has caused a delay for the start of a three-year closure of Wellesley Avenue and the reopening of Euclid Avenue.
According to the Washington Department of Transportation, because of Tuesday's wet weather and the curing necessary for concrete and striping, Euclid Avenue won't be reopening on Wednesday, November 20 as planned.
The goal is for Euclid Avenue to reopen on Thursday, November 21, but it will depend on when material can be properly cured.
With Euclid Avenue not reopening, it also means Wellesley Avenue will not be closing on Thursday, November 21 as expected. Once Euclid Avenue is opened, the Department of Transportation can begin to close Wellesley, but they cannot be closed at the same time.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A section of Wellesley Avenue in the Hillyard area is set to close for the next three years on Thursday.
The Washington State Department of Transportation says crews will begin constructing the North Spokane Corridor Wellesley Ave. interchange on Thursday, Nov. 21. Wellesley Ave. between Market St. and Freya St. will be closed to pedestrian, bicycle and vehicular traffic during the three-year closure.
Travelers are encouraged to seek alternate routes as crews work to realign railroad tracks and construct the new highway interchange. The closure/interchange work, part of the overall US-395/NSC construction, is expected to last until the end of 2022.
Francis Ave., Carlisle Ave. and Upriver Dr. will remain open during the work. Market St. and Ralph St. were reopened Tuesday, Nov. 19. ahead of the Wellesley closure.
The second BNSF Realignment project involves the realignment and relocation of the BNSF Railway tracks from Rowan Ave. to Cleveland Ave. to make way for the future NSC mainline alignment.
Bridgeport, Fairview, Cleveland, Grace, Marietta and Jackson avenues have already been closed in the vicinity of the NSC to make way for the freeway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.