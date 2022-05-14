AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The crowd at SkyFest was packed despite less-than-ideal conditions. Unfortunately, many of the anticipated performances were cancelled due to weather.

Among the cancelled acts was the much-anticipated return of the Thunderbirds. According to Fairchild AFB, they were able to take off during their scheduled showtime, but Thunderbird #1 determined the weather conditions were not suitable for the team to fly safely.

The show is still scheduled for Sunday, though it's not known how the weather will alter the schedule.

Last Updated on May 14 at 5 p.m.

Out at SkyFest, some of Saturday's air act performances were unable to lift off today due to the weather.

The planned schedule for the show is:

12:00pm – National Anthem: Wings of Blue & T-38s 12:30pm – B-29 “Doc” 12:50pm – Go EZ Aerobatics 1:20pm – SERE (Static Line Jump & Personnel Recovery Demo) 1:40pm – Undaunted Airshows 1:55pm – US Air Force KC-135 (w/US Air Force C-17 in Astern) 2:10pm – B-25 “Grumpy” 2:25pm – US Air Force B-52 (Saturday Show) – US Air Force B-1 (Sunday Show) 2:30pm – US Air Force C-17 Demo 2:40pm – US Navy F-18 Demo Team 3:15pm – US Air Force Thunderbirds

By 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, the KC-135, 36 RQS helicopter, and C-17 were all able to successfully take off.

According to the Fairchild PIO, all performers are attempting to do anything they can, even if it just involves taxiing the guests.

There's no update at this time on what expectations they have for Sunday's show.

Despite the poor weather and grounded acts, the crowd at SkyFest was huge and lively! If you'd like to submit photos of the event, especially of the acts that were able to take flight, head over here to send them in!