maxuser
I hope you've all enjoyed the gorgeous sunshine, because we've got some rain and snow showers heading our way over the next few days.
 
The rest of Wednesday night will be fairly calm. We'll see some cloudy skies and potentially patchy freezing fog to finish off our evening, along with overnight lows in the upper 20s. That patchy fog will probably stick around through your drive to work on Thursday morning, so keep an eye out for that! Daytime highs on Thursday will hover around the low to mid 40s for Spokane.
 
We'll also see some gusty winds start to kick up on Thursday, and I'm tracking a band of rain that looks like it will sweep over Spokane late Thursday afternoon. That will turn into a chance of rain and snow as we move through the overnight hours. Overnight lows for Thursday will be around freezing.
 
There's a good chance the sun will peek out again for Valentine's Day, but those gusty winds aren't going anywhere. Expect gusts potentially above 20 MPH throughout the day along with daytime highs once again in the mid 40s. I'm also tracking a chance of snow for late Friday night. Overnight lows will be around freezing, so the Spokane area could wake up to about a half an inch of snow on the ground come Saturday morning.

