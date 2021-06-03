KHQ's Blake Jensen says that the heat is set to subside by Friday, but the high winds and dry conditions make for a bad combination for wildfires.
The cooler air will be paired with gusty winds across the Inland Northwest, moving into the weekend.
The National Weather Service upgraded the Fire Weather Watch to a Red Flag Warning starting at 11:00am and lasting until 10:00pm on Friday evening. Winds could gust up to 35 mph across the Columbia Basin.
If a fire were to start, these conditions would mean it could spread extremely quickly. Winds also look to remain breezy on Saturday, but humidity will be a little higher, lessening the fire threat a bit.
Eventually the wind will die down, leaving behind cooler temperatures to enjoy into next week. The upcoming week looks to be very pleasant with high temperatures in the 70s, back near normal. Normal never looked so good!