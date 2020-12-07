Partly sunny skies with calm winds is what we are expecting for today with daytime highs sticking in the 30s. We do still have that Air Stagnation Advisory in place until tomorrow morning. Air Quality in the moderate category has not been uncommon, so if you do have any breathing concerns please keep a close eye on that and consider limiting your time outdoors. Overnight we will dip below freezing.
We will expect mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with a slight chance of rain. For anyone looking to travel to the west side some freezing rain will be possible which of course means slick roads. You know how it goes... it will be all about timing and temperatures!
A change in our weather pattern is setting up this week. Through the duration of the 7 Day Forecast we will have chances to see rain, snow and a wintry mix at times. Right now, the threat isn't too large, but that is subject to change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.