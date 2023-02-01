Watching for lingering flurries north through this afternoon and the possiblity of freezing fog settling in overnight, with lows in the 20's.  That means we will likely see some cold and icy conditions to start your Thursday.
 
Daytime highs continue to moderate, with daytime highs in the upper 30's and 40's, and overnight lows in 30's that will hold there through next week.
 
Our next system moves in Friday, bringing mountain snow Friday and Saturday, with Stevens pass picking up 5-8" of new snow and Look-out seeing 2-4".  The valleys will just see spotty chances for a rain/snow mix through the first half of the weekend. 
 
A stronger system moves in on Sunday, bringing snow to the Cascade mountains above 3500' and widespread rain to the lower elevations. 

