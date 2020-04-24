Get outside and enjoy and enjoy the sunshine with a nice break between storms and daytime highs in the low 60's.
Saturday is a great indoor day! With our next system moving in, bringing a round of afternoon rain, wind gust to 30 mph and slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 50's. We clear out overnight Saturday, allowing for another break between storms on Sunday. And then we ramp it right back up again Monday with another round of wet weather for Monday.
Have a great weekend!
