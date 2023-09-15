NonStop Local Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...Dry and Breezy Conditions on Sunday... .A dry cold front will push across the region on Sunday after a period of warm and dry conditions this week. Breezy westerly winds with continued dry conditions will bring the potential for rapid fire spread Sunday afternoon and evening. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF EASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTH IDAHO... The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 101 Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle (Zone 101), Fire Weather Zone 701 Foothills of Northeast Washington (Zone 701), Fire Weather Zone 702 Colville Reservation (Zone 702), Fire Weather Zone 703 Okanogan Valley (Zone 703), Fire Weather Zone 705 Foothills of Central Washington Cascades (Zone 705), Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706), Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707), Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River (Zone 709). * Winds: West-Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidities: 12 to 24 percent. * Impacts: Any new or existing fires will have the potential to spread rapidly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&
// WATCH SWX //
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...Dry and Breezy Conditions on Sunday... .A dry cold front will push across the region on Sunday after a period of warm and dry conditions this week. Breezy westerly winds with continued dry conditions will bring the potential for rapid fire spread Sunday afternoon and evening. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF EASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTH IDAHO... The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 101 Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle (Zone 101), Fire Weather Zone 701 Foothills of Northeast Washington (Zone 701), Fire Weather Zone 702 Colville Reservation (Zone 702), Fire Weather Zone 703 Okanogan Valley (Zone 703), Fire Weather Zone 705 Foothills of Central Washington Cascades (Zone 705), Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706), Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707), Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River (Zone 709). * Winds: West-Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidities: 12 to 24 percent. * Impacts: Any new or existing fires will have the potential to spread rapidly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- School shooting threats shared on Snapchat not credible, police say
- Person killed in rollover near Rockford identified
- 'It was the worst call of my life,' Family searching for answers one week after son falls from 3-story window
- ‘I’m just begging for change’ - Family of 83-year-old Deer Park murder victim push for more accountability for repeat offenders
- Dead body found in Dishman Hills area during search for missing 22-year-old
- 2.7 magnitude earthquake occurred near Fairchild Air Force Base this morning
- A river reborn, the resurgence of salmon into the Little Spokane
- Moscow house demolition delayed by University of Idaho, students react
- US-95 in Coeur d'Alene is open after 3-vehicle crash
- Family grieves after woman struck, killed by car in downtown Spokane
Videos
From Our Sponsors
It’s no secret that a paramount perk of a remote position is the ability to work from anywhere. For many, it’s an opportunity to daydream about how to truly take full advantage and work from somewhere uniquely inspiring and convenient to get to. Central Washington’s Columbia River Basin is that haven for so many – a destination defined by stunning scenery and a dynamic lifestyle ready to be enjoyed the minute we’re done for the day. Read moreCrescent Ridge is Your Home Base for Central Washington Adventure
It’s no secret that a paramount perk of a remote position is the ability to work from anywhere. For many, it’s an opportunity to daydream about how to truly take full advantage and work from somewhere uniquely inspiring and convenient to get to. Central Washington’s Columbia River Basin is that haven for so many – a destination defined by stunning scenery and a dynamic lifestyle ready to be enjoyed the minute we’re done for the day. Read moreBeaumont Cellars Announces Tasting Room, Bistro + Events Center in Crescent Bar
With August approaching—one of the Pacific Northwest’s best vacation months of the year—summer is in full swing at Crescent Ridge. Read moreSummer Dreams Come True at Crescent Ridge
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.