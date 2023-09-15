Leslie Lowe
Perfect weather for the lake, the golf course, soccer fields and your back patio! This weekend a ridge of high pressure will deliver plenty of sunshine, light winds and daytime highs that will be in the 80's for most and low 90's, for parts of the Basin and LC valley.  Overnight lows remain in the upper 40's and 50's. 
 
This 7-day forecast is a weather roller coaster as we see a big shift in our weather pattern early next week.  Winds will pick up Sunday afternoon cold front moves through, bringing wind gust of 20-25mph for Spokane/CDA and 25-30 mph for central Washington.  Because of the dry and hot conditions over the weekend, the added winds will bring an element of heightened fire danger through Monday.  While this does look to be a relatively dry cold front,  we could see a few sprinkles Monday and daytime highs that will slowly cool into the 60's with overnight lows dropping into the mid 40's by mid-week. 
 

