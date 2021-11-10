We catch a brief break mid-week, before our next round of storms rolls in overnight Thursday into Friday.
Showers will be very scattered through Veterans day, with a stronger system moving in overnight Thursday into Friday.
Friday. Snow levels will rise above 5000 feet, meaning many of the mountain passes will be seeing rain rather than snow.
Rain will be widespread Friday for the valley floors, tapering off overnight into Saturday morning. The mountains will likely continue to see scattered rain Saturday. More wet and unsettled weather moves in Sunday and will linger into the start of next week with daytime highs that will hover in the low to mid 50's Friday through Monday.