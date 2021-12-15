SPOKANE, Wash. - Snow is in the forecast Wednesday as a weather system is expected to start over the Cascades and head east, according to the weather service.
For Spokane, that could mean up to two inches in some areas. More is expected further east and into north Idaho. Places like Pullman and St. Maries could see up to 3 inches.
NWS Spokane said the highways running through Stevens Pass, Lookout Pass and US-95 from Coeur d' Alene to Moscow could be slick with snow and ice and subject to low visibility.
As far as a white Christmas goes, NWS said the odds of snow on the ground in the Inland Northwest on the 25th are looking even better than previously thought based on historical data.