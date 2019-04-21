Update:
CANMORE, Alberta - A statement from Parks Canada has confirmed that the bodies of three climbers, including Spokane's Jess Roskelley, have been recovered.
Our partners at The Spokesman-Review tweeted the Parks Canada statement, which said the bodies of the climbers were recovered Sunday, April 21.
Parks Canada extended its condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of the climbers.
Jess Roskelley, 36, and Austrian climbers Hansjörg Auer, 35, and David Lama, 28, had been presumed dead after failing to check in Tuesday while climbing the Howse Peak.
Previous Coverage:
CANMORE, Alberta - Friends, family and loved ones continue to wait for a Canadian rescue team to search for Spokane climber Jess Roskelley and his two climbing partners.
The Spokesman-Review reports bad weather delayed rescue and recovery efforts Thursday and Friday. But on Saturday, it appeared the weather was beginning to clear.
However, John Roskelley, Jess' father, said possibly as much as 15 inches of snowfall in the area meant avalanche danger remained considerable.
Wednesday, a helicopter crew spotted avalanche debris and climbing equipment near the base of the climb.