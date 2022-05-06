andrew_cobb.jpg

Courtesy Andrew Cobb

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Emergency Crews responded to a shocking scene on 4th Ave., a few blocks east of Thierman in the Valley this evening while a storm swept through the region, causing plenty of mayhem. 

Near the Central Mobile Home Park, a trees were uprooted and a trailer was knocked on its side. Several trees were toppled, one even falling on a home. A video from one of our viewers, Andrew Cobb, gave a stark view of the damage.

Deputy Fire Chief Greg Rogers says no one was injured. The exact weather cause is still being determined.

