Pop up showers, isolated thunderstorms, breezy winds and daytime highs that are 10-15° cooler then yesterday! Skies clear and temperatures drop overnight into the upper 30's.
We could see some patchy fog to kick off our Friday, otherwise mostly sunny skies with daytime highs in the mid 60's.
A cold front moves in for the weekend, bringing another round of unsettled weather to the Inland Northwest. Scattered thunderstorms, showers, breezy conditions and temperatures dropping into the upper 50's expected by Sunday.
