Leslie Lowe
A brief ridge of high pressure will build in for the end of the week, bringing clearing skies, lighter winds and a brief warm-up with highs heading back into the upper 70's and 80's through Saturday.  
The bottom falls out of our forecast by the second half of the weekend as an approaching cold front drops our daytime highs by at least 10 degrees Sunday into the upper 60's.  Father's Day will be cooler, but Sunny ! So, make that tee time and get ready to fire up the BBQ! 
 It'll feel a bit like sweater weather next week, with temperatures in the 60's and a chance of scattered showers through Wednesday. 
 

