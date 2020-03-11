Sunny skies and mild temperatures in the upper 40's and 50's to SNOW Friday night into Saturday!
A strong area of low pressure in the Pacific will meet up with an arctic front on Friday, bringing the threat of snow to the Inland NW through the first half of the weekend. Timing and temperatures will be everything with this storm, but with overnight lows dropping into the teens by Friday night, it is almost a sure bet that we will see some of the white stuff on the ground Saturday morning. Although it is still a little a little to early to determine snow totals, I would count on at least a couple of inches in Spokane. We will continue to update you as the latest forecast models come in.
Temperatures will remain COLD through the weekend, with daytime highs in the 30's and overnight lows Saturday down into the single digits for some areas.
A return to dry and quiet weather by the middle of next week.
