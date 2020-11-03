A system moving through this afternoon will usher in increasing clouds and some afternoon showers. Unsettled weather will continue into Wednesday, with the winds being the bigger player, gusting to 20-25 mph. Daytime highs remain above average through the middle of the week in the low 60's.
Widespread rain arrives on Thursday, with lingering showers through Friday.
The big story for the weekend is the BIG drop in temperatures and the potential for mountain snow Thursday night into Friday morning in the Cascades and Friday night into Saturday for the Idaho Panhandle.
Daytime highs will drop into the 30's by Saturday, and overnight lows falling into the teens by the beginning of next week.
