Scattered chances of a rain/snow mix will continue for the lower elevations on Friday. But, the highest impacts remain in the mountains with snow lingering into Friday. Winter storm warnings remain place for Stevens and Snoqualmie pass with 12-24" of snow expected through 4AM Friday. And winter weather advisories in North Idaho for Lookout pass and the Silver Valley will continue through Friday evening.
Highs will climb into the upper 30s and low 40's each afternoon with overnight lows staying in the upper 20s through the remainder of the week and into the weekend.
We will see several rounds of light snow for the weekend, with winter travel conditions expected for the mountains.