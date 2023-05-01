Weather Alert

...RISING RIVERS AND COLD WATER THIS WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK... This weekend through the middle of next week will be very warm with air temperatures typical of early summer than late April or early May. The warm temperatures will melt snow in the mountains with rivers on the rise through this weekend and next week. Even though air temperatures will be warm, water temperatures will remain very cold. Cold water temperatures and strong currents will pose a significant risk of cold water shock, hypothermia, and drowning. Warm temperatures will continue through much of next week with an extended period of rises on rivers and small streams into the weekend. Rainfall from showers and thunderstorms Monday through Thursday will exacerbate the higher flows with many of our rivers nearing or exceeding bankfull. The following rivers are currently forecasted to rise above bankfull: Moyie River, Coeur d'Alene River, St. Joe River, Kettle River, Okanogan River, Stehekin River. The St. Joe River and the Kettle River currently have the highest chances (40 to 60%) to experience flooding next weekend. There is a 20% chance of thunderstorms over the region each day Monday through Thursday. There is uncertainty with how widespread thunderstorms will be each day, but any thunderstorms that develop will be slow moving with the potential of producing heavy downpours and isolated large hail. Heavy rain could lead to flash flooding or debris flows particularly in areas of steep terrain or near burn scars. Stay up to date with the latest forecast at weather.gov/Spokane.