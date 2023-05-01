Leslie Lowe
We'll continue to watch for the threat of isolated afternoon thunderstorms through mid-week, with daytime highs heading back up into the 80's!
Tuesday, our daytime high is forecasted to be near or exceed previous record highs. Our previous high was 84°, we are forecasting 85° for Tuesday. 
Highs will hold in the 80's through Thursday and then the bottom fall out of our forecast as a system moves in overnight Thursday into Friday delivering rain and a good 20 degree drop in temperatures as we head into the upper 50's and low 60's to wrap up the work week.  
The weekend forecast is a complete 180 from this past weekend with highs in the low 60's and a chance for showers through Bloomsday Sunday. 

