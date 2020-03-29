A local web developer is staying home to help flatten the COVID-19 curve, but she's still reaching out to her community through the digital world.
 
Stacy Clements makes websites and handles cyber security for small businesses. She's also an Air Force veteran, and everything in her wants to go to where the help is needed.  She's accomplishing that virtually through her new website: Spokane Delivers.
 
The website helps people find what restaurants are offering take out and delivery around Spokane. They're separated by category, and once the user chooses what they want for dinner, the site will display restaurant hours and delivery options.
 
"I try to use the skills that I have and my business that I have to hopefully help out other small business owners," Clements said. "I mean we're all a team."
 
Clements is in the process of reaching out to local restaurants to let them know they're on her site, and most of them are excited to be there. She hopes the site will help them deliver more food and deliver hope to the restaurants in the process.

