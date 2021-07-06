Webb Fire - Active

Webb Fire in Stevens County sparking Tuesday, July 6. 

UPDATE: JULY 6 AT 5:20 P.M. 

All evacuation orders for the Webb Fire have been lifted. 

Fire crews are now working on mop up.

UPDATE: JULY 6 AT 4:00 P.M.

Stevens County fire reports the fire, surrounded by fire retardant, is holding at 30 acres. 

There is no reported damage to structures. 

UPDATE: JULY 6 AT 2:39 P.M.

Stevens County Sheriffs Office is asking boaters on Loon Lake to clear out immediately and make way for air units.

UPDATE: JULY 6 AT 2:00 P.M.

Level 2 evacuations are now in place in the area of Jepson Road.

evac map

The fire is reported as fast-moving. Residents of this area need to get ready to leave.

Stevens County fire says multiple homes are threatened and fire retardant aircrafts are on the way. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

SPRINGDALE, Wash.  - Emergency crews are asking Stevens County residents to steer clear of the north end of Springdale where a 8-acre fire is in progress.

Stevens County fire says it's pushing to the northeast. 

Firefighters are on scene and a helicopter is on the way.