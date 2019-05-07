Website offering fishing license with Coeur d'Alene address has dozens of complaints, "F" from Better Business Bureau

Hook, line and sinker.
Dozens of complaints about bad business practices, an "F" rating from the Better Business Bureau, and a Coeur d'Alene address.
That's what you find when you search "fishinglicense.org."
Tyler Russell is the marketplace manager for the Better Business Bureau.
Within the last year, Russell says the BBB has received 16 complaints regarding fishinglicense.org.
"The number one reason complaintant type they've had is actually advertising and sales related," Russell said.
The hook, easy fishing licenses, the line, a great price, but the sinker, according to complaints filed with the BBB, none of it is true.
On the BBB's website, the complaints go on and on.
One states that after purchasing a fishing guide, the company agreed to refund $23.99, but then charged $4.99 for "processing."
Fishinglicense.org did, however, respond. But with another website called "driverslicenseonline.org."
So what is "driverslicenseonline.org"?
Well, it's part of a vast network of websites, and a KHQ investigation shows that the company that links them all is "Orange Grove LLC."
"Orange Grove LLC" helps with a variety of services, including travel planning and hunting registrations.
They've even figured out a way to register your gun online.
So with all these services offered, we went to visit them... except there's no store.
In fact, the businesses address is listed at 212 West Ironwood Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID, 83814, which is actually a Postal Annex.
The Idaho Secretary of State tells KHQ they have nothing on record filed under Orange Grove LLC or Fishinglicense.org.
But the website is no stranger to the Idaho Attorney General.
According to the AG's office, they've received complaints from four people, all in 2017 and 2018.
A request for comment from FIshinglicense.org has not been returned.
If you feel you've been taken advantage of, you can visit the Idaho Attorney General's website and file a complaint under the consumer complaint section.