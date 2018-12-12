SPOKANE, Wash. - Tonight firefighters continue to look into what caused a house fire earlier Wednesday night, something they say happens too often this time of year.
Around 6:30 p.m., neighbors called 911 after seeing heavy smoke coming from a home near Altamont Street and Riverside Avenue.
They kicked in the front door to make sure no one was inside as they waited for firefighters. When fire crews arrived, they found smoke and fire coming from the single-story home.
Firefighters were eventually able to knock the fire down,but had a tough time due to the heavy metal roof and renovations to the home over the years.
Firefighters said the fire had been burning for awhile in the attic and there was extensive damage to the home.
For firefighters, scenes like this are nothing new. It's their busiest time of the year. Temperatures drop and more people are heating their homes, which if not done correctly, can be dangerous.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but firefighters said that more than likely it is accidental.
The Red Cross is now assisting the homeowner who was displaced by the fire.