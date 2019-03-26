Wednesday: 100% of sales at both Spokane-area Jersey Mike's locations will be donated to Providence Pediatrics Clinics

Watch again

Wednesday is your chance to enjoy a sub sandwich and give to a local organization at the same time.

On March 27, both Spokane-area Jersey Mike's locations will donate 100 percent of sales to support the Reach Out and Read program at Providence Pediatric Clinics.

Every single dollar, not just the profit, spent at either the Jersey Mike's on S. Regal or the Jersey Mike's in Northtown Square on Division will be donated to the program.

"It's estimated that half of children entering kindergarten in Washington state have not developed the skills they need to thrive in the school environment," Providence Health Care said in a release. "The Reach Out and Read program supports early literacy by involving the child's doctor. At each well-care visit between the ages of 6 months and 5 years, children are given an age-appropriate book to take home."

The funds raised during the "Day of Giving" on Wednesday will be used to purchase and distribute books through certified Providence Health Care Reach Out and Read pediatricians.

Last year, both Jersey Mike's restaurants raised more than $14,000 for the Andrew Rypien School Program at Sacred heart Children's Hospital.

If you'd like to participate in Jersey Mike's Day of Giving, you can visit either of the stores all day on Wednesday.