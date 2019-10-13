Whether it's getting the leaves out of your driveway or cleaning up what's left of your tree that fell into your yard, the damage and destruction left from Wednesday's snow storm still visible along Manito Boulevard.
This also isn't Mary Walker's first rodeo.
"I've been doing the clean up since the storm," Walker said.
For Walker, she's actually not looking after her own home.
She says the home is actually one of her friends who just moved to the west side of Washington.
Walker has cleaned up downed branches, leaves, and just about anything that came down.
She says it's all in a days work to help the home look pristine for the new residents arrival.
"I figured that they deserve to have a clean driveway to pull into their new home in this beautiful neighborhood in our beautiful town," Walker said.
Across town at the Waste and Energy Facility, residents lined up to dump their debris.
Thankfully, the line did not stretch as far it did on Saturday.
You have two options of how you want to dispose of your storm debris: first, you can either take it to the dump and get rid of it for free. Or, you can put it in your green yard waste basket where you'd still have to pay regular disposal fees.
If you had branches that came down during last week's storm and you still need to get rid of them, there's still time to take them to the dump.
You have until Saturday, October 18, 2019, to take advantage of the city's free disposal service.
You have to take the debris to the Waste and Energy Facility yourself and tell them it's storm debris.
The Waste and Energy Facility is open from 7:30 A.M. to 5 P.M. daily and is located at 2900 S. Geiger Boulevard.
