Tonight in Spokane, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 34 degrees and a calm wind. High pressure will build in over the western half of the United states, drawing warm air from the south to the PNW. Daytime highs will be in the 60's to wrap up the work week. A cold front Friday afternoon will usher in a few more clouds, a chance for light showers and a big drop in temperatures as we fall into the 40's for the weekend and the start of next week.
Wednesday weather: Partly cloudy with a low around 34 degrees
- Jenny Power
-
- Updated
Videos
