It’s shaping up to be a beautiful weekend in Spokane, and there are plenty of local events happening that won’t break the bank.
Couples looking to have a special weekend date can check out ArtFest. It’s kicking off on Friday, May 31 at Coeur D’Alene park in Browne’s Addition. The event is a special gem for the Northwest, and organizers say it will showcase the work of over 150 artists. ArtFest will also include food and music, and admission to the event is free.
Artists will display their work at the following times:
Friday: 12 to 7 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Parents searching for a way to spend some time with their kids and help them burn off some energy can visit Spokane County Fire District 9 on Sunday. The district’s Demo Day and Wellness Fair is happening at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 2. Organizers say it’s is an opportunity to meet local first responders, check out emergency vehicles and helicopters, watch live demonstrations and meet community vendors. Admission is free for all.