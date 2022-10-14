Leslie Lowe

Sunshine & 70's!

High pressure continues to dominate, delivering daytime highs that will remain in the 70's & 80's, with overnight lows in the low to mid 40's through the weekend and into next week.

Forecast models show hints of a pattern change by next weekend (Oct. 22-23rd), but until then enjoy the 70s and sunshine!

Have a great weekend!

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!