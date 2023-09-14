Leslie Lowe
Get ready for a beautiful stretch of weather through the weekend.  
We will see plenty of sunshine, light winds and daytime highs in the mid to upper 70's and 80's (average for this time of the year is mid 70's) and overnight lows in the upper 40's and 50's. 
There will be a shift in our weather pattern early next week with winds picking up Sunday afternoon and gust expected to reach 20-25mph.  Because temperatures will be warm over the weekend and conditions will be dry, winds will add an element of heightened fire danger into Monday.  While this looks to be a relatively dry cold front,  we could see a few sprinkles Monday and daytime highs will slowly cool into the 60's by mid-week. 
 

