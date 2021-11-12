Rain tapers off overnight Friday into Saturday morning, with just some lingering fog to start out our weekend.
Don't put away your umbrella just yet, another round of wet and unsettled weather moves in Saturday night into Sunday. Snow levels will drop a bit lower, bringing some light snow to the northern Cascades. The rest of us will see scattered showers through the start of next week.
Daytime highs will hover in the upper 40's and low to mid 50's Friday through Monday, with drier and cooler weather on the way next week.
Have a cozy weekend!