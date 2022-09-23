Leslie Lowe
It looks like a nice weekend for the Greek festival, a trip to Green bluff for Fall festival and some great college football! 
 
Our only hic-cup is hazy conditions Saturday as smoke filters in from fires burning in the Cascades. With that said,  If you have any kind of breathing concerns, pay close attention to air quality as AQ will likely linger in the moderate category at least through the first half of the weekend.
 
Otherwise, enjoy a stretch of really nice weather courtesy of a ridge of high pressure that is set to strengthen into next week, bringing back summer-like temperatures in the upper-70s and low-80s Sunday through mid-week. 
 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!