Tags
Current Contests
Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis set to expand law that critics call 'Don't Say Gay' through high school
- Suspect dead, hostage hospitalized in Montana following chase starting in Osburn, Idaho
- 1 found dead in house fire near Deer Park
- 17 years after 'Heartbreak City', Gonzaga Bulldogs cement their revenge against UCLA
- Airway Heights man convicted for sexually assaulting a child
- Spokane police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
- Custer County inmate loose, could be travelling to eastern Washington
- House fire in Garland district deemed arson, suspect whereabouts unknown
- Semi-truck crashes spilling 100 gallons of diesel on SR 195 off ramp
- Stolen guns, drugs seized, several arrests in Spokane Valley police emphasis patrol
Videos
From Our Sponsors
Here’s a list of vehicles that don’t forget about style and can protect you if you’re involved in an accident. Read moreSafety with Style: The Safest Vehicles for Washington Drivers
Filing a personal injury claim allows you to claim all damages, including your current and future medical expenses. But what happens to that settlement if you’re not alive to receive it? Read moreWhat If I Pass Away before I Collect My Accident Settlement?
Things happen quickly behind the wheel, and the consequences of a poor decision can be severe. Here are a few tips that could save your life if you’re in a dangerous situation behind the wheel. Read moreHow to Be the Ultimate Defensive Driver on Washington Roads
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Video Channels
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.