Leslie Lowe
Snow chances increase overnight Friday for the Cascades, but is expected to taper off Saturday morning. Expect winter travel across mountain passes through the weekend. 
  
Temperatures are also set to drop back into the mid to upper 40's and overnight lows will head into the upper 20's and 30's,  with cool, breezy and unsettled weather expected through the weekend.  

